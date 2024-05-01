Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $20.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,459,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.27. The company had a trading volume of 59,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,477. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.64 and a 200-day moving average of $278.77. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $227.92 and a 52 week high of $308.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

