iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.91

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.91 and last traded at $102.81, with a volume of 139254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.17.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,475.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

