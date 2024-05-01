Short Interest in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Decreases By 6.4%

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Target Range Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.68% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GTR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.02. 9,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,047. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.50.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Cuts Dividend

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

