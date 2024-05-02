1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Up 8.4%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.82. 66,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 373,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $822.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,927.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,522,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 575,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 54,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

