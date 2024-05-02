Alexander’s, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $4.50 (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALX traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $217.25. 8,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,532. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.20 and a 200-day moving average of $207.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

