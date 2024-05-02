Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $128.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRPT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

SRPT traded up $2.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.80. 1,218,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day moving average is $110.56. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $814,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $385,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total transaction of $153,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,096 shares of company stock worth $2,739,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

