Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $38.25. Approximately 2,485,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 20,640,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get Comcast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $152.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $5,776,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 13.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 38.6% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 621,023 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 124,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.