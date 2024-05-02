Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $131.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.08.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL traded up $7.57 on Thursday, hitting $134.94. 4,836,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 103.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $210.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.