Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 44,308 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,542,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,308 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.51% of Capital One Financial worth $1,251,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of COF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.83. 466,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $149.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.