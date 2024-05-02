Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.14. Approximately 36,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 82,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.13.

About Gyre Therapeutics

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

