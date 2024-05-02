Insider Selling: LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) EVP Sells 33,243 Shares of Stock

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $307,497.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LSB Industries alerts:

On Wednesday, March 27th, John Burns sold 33,243 shares of LSB Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $274,254.75.

LSB Industries Price Performance

LXU stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.52. 380,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,008. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSB Industries

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $132.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.62 million. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 805.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 923,922 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $5,461,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,508,822 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,435,000 after acquiring an additional 503,704 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 1,445.5% in the 4th quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 473,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 442,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LSB Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,477,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after buying an additional 238,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LXU shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LSB Industries

LSB Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.