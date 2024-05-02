JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Target Price to $20.00

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.

CWAN has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

CWAN traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.27. 1,039,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $987,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $987,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,342.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,310,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,809,400. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,391,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,962,000 after buying an additional 4,304,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,912,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,158 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,387,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,051,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.