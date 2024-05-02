O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $161,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after acquiring an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $198,365,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after buying an additional 158,075 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 360,914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,807,000 after purchasing an additional 151,584 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after buying an additional 68,728 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,004.20. The company had a trading volume of 194,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,325. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,095.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,018.24. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

