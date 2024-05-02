Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $18.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Pulmonx updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Shares of LUNG stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.38. 1,221,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.50. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $28,058.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,344 shares in the company, valued at $16,371,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $28,058.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,032 shares of company stock valued at $469,012 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LUNG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Stories

