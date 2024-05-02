Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.78), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

VET stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,324,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,464. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.98.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0888 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VET

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.