First National Trust Co Acquires 1,904 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,317,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,452,000 after buying an additional 57,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,353,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,064,000 after buying an additional 197,422 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,273,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,772,000 after buying an additional 38,229 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,168. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $118.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.33.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.