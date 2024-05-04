Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Increased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,093,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,163. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

