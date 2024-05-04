Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 332.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

KYN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 612,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,846. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

