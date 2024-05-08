621 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ASML by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 48,040.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after acquiring an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ASML by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,353,000 after acquiring an additional 173,813 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ASML by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,549,000 after acquiring an additional 151,844 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in ASML by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after acquiring an additional 126,413 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $911.47. 533,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,417. The company’s 50-day moving average is $949.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $821.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market cap of $359.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

