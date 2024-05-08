Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172.50 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.17). Approximately 69,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 566,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.16).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price on shares of Boku in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Boku alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boku

Boku Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of £518.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,750.00 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 175.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.41.

In other Boku news, insider Jonathan Peter Prideaux sold 141,554 shares of Boku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.30), for a total value of £259,043.82 ($325,431.93). 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.