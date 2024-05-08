Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172.50 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.17). Approximately 69,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 566,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.16).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.64) target price on shares of Boku in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boku
Boku Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Boku news, insider Jonathan Peter Prideaux sold 141,554 shares of Boku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.30), for a total value of £259,043.82 ($325,431.93). 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Boku Company Profile
Boku, Inc provides local payment solutions for merchants. The company offers mobile payments solutions, including mobile wallets, direct carrier billing, and real-time payments schemes. It also provides mobile identity and authentication solutions. The company connects its customers with mobile network operators.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boku
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.