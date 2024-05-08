Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 13,759 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,759 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.10% of Evergy worth $12,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

EVRG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,353. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

