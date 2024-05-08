EdgeRock Capital LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,246,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,243,000 after buying an additional 1,483,908 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,691,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,619,000 after buying an additional 331,019 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,575,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,897,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,321,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,194,000 after buying an additional 88,489 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,481,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,359,000 after buying an additional 96,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VTR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,118. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -249.68, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Ventas

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -947.37%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.