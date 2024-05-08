RMR Wealth Builders Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 947.7% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at $4,454,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter worth $16,040,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.62. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

