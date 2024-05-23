Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 25.9% in the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 90,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:JNJ traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,404,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,758. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.73 and a 200 day moving average of $155.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $360.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

