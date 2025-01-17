Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Trading Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 327,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,173,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Eastman Kodak Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $577.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 3.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter.

In other Eastman Kodak news, Director Philippe D. Katz acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,169. The trade was a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Sileck bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,738.80. This represents a 10.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KODK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

