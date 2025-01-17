Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January 17th (ABEV, AME, CAT, CECO, EQT, GPC, HUBS, JNJ, KLIC, KROS)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 17th:

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $725.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $680.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

