Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January 17th (ABEV, AME, CAT, CECO, EQT, GPC, HUBS, JNJ, KLIC, KROS)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 17th:
Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
EQT (NYSE:EQT) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock.
Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $725.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $680.00.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $47.00.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.
Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.
State Street (NYSE:STT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.
T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Ambev SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.