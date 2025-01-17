Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Names Adalberto Cantu, Jr. as Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer

On January 15, 2025, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ: HFBL) announced a significant promotion within its management team. Mr. Adalberto Cantu, Jr., previously serving as the Senior Vice President and Senior Credit Officer of the company’s subsidiary, Home Federal Bank, has been appointed to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer.

This organizational adjustment stems from a routine realignment of the bank’s management structure to address the growing complexities in the lending business and the evolving regulatory landscape. In consultation with Mr. James R. Barlow, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, the Board decided to enhance Mr. Cantu’s responsibilities to navigate the changing environment effectively. Mr. Cantu will maintain a direct reporting line to Mr. Barlow in his new role.

As a consequence of this restructuring, Mr. K. Matthew Sawrie, Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending, and Mr. David S. Barber, Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending, will now report directly to Mr. Cantu. They will no longer hold executive officer positions within the Company, operating as Section 16 insiders.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana continues to demonstrate a commitment to strategic leadership enhancements aimed at fortifying its position amidst the dynamic banking landscape.

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to the company and its subsidiary. Actual outcomes and results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties outlined in the company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are advised to evaluate statements in light of these factors, understanding that forward-looking statements are made on the date of the release, with no obligation to revise them publicly thereafter except as required by law.

