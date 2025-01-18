Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.13. Karnalyte Resources shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 38,500 shares traded.
Karnalyte Resources Stock Up 23.8 %
The firm has a market cap of C$6.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 2.86.
About Karnalyte Resources
Karnalyte Resources Inc is a development stage company focused on two fertilizer products, potash and nitrogen, to be produced and manufactured in Saskatchewan. It owns the construction ready Wynyard Potash Project, with planned phase 1 production of high grade granular potash, and two subsequent phases.
