Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.19 and traded as low as C$4.84. Madison Pacific Properties shares last traded at C$4.84, with a volume of 900 shares traded.

Madison Pacific Properties Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.03. The company has a market cap of C$35.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Madison Venture Corporation bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,205.00. Company insiders own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate company. It owns, develops, and operates office, industrial, and commercial real estate properties located in Western Canada. It also has investments in joint ventures that construct residential properties. The company has one reportable segment that being the Rental of Office, Industrial, Commercial, and multi-family real estate properties located in Canada.

