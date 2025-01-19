AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,947.75 ($23.70) and traded as low as GBX 1,820 ($22.14). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,820 ($22.14), with a volume of 19,887 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

AB Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £417.69 million, a PE ratio of 3,084.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,969.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,947.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $2.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,186.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James Routh sold 24,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($23.12), for a total transaction of £459,230 ($558,741.94). Company insiders own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

Further Reading

