Head-To-Head Review: ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD) & Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) and Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $13.85 million 1.04 -$22.13 million ($2.49) -0.66 Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReWalk Robotics.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ReWalk Robotics and Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 1 3.50 Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock 0 0 0 0 0.00

ReWalk Robotics presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 692.68%. Given ReWalk Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ReWalk Robotics is more favorable than Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock.

Profitability

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -77.21% -43.02% -31.53% Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ReWalk Robotics beats Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke. The company markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

Safe Pro Group Inc. manufactures and sells personal protective gear and ballistic protection products in the United States. The company offers explosive ordinance disposal and unexploded ordinance disposal products; ballistic vests; and body armor, helmets, and ballistic blankets, as well as aerial managed services (drones) for the inspection of radio towers and power grids. It also develops artificial intelligence-powered detection and data analysis and reporting tools for hyper-scalable and cloud-based processing of drone imagery. In addition, the company provides drone as a responder (DaaR) solutions for public safety, emergency management, security, critical infrastructure, and other incident response; critical infrastructure inspection utilizing visual and/or IR/ thermal sensors; data capture, analytics, and processing by machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide data-driven insights and reporting; aerial mapping of ground-based infrastructure and other targeted assets; UAS-related training and consultation services; and other customized and specialized services. It serves critical infrastructure, insurance, public utilities, and telecommunication network operators; state and local/municipal governments and agencies; and police, fire, and other public safety organizations. The company was formerly known as Cybernate Corp. and changed its name to Safe Pro Group Inc. in July 2022. Safe Pro Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.