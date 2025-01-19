Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUTGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 844.37 ($10.27) and traded as low as GBX 829.12 ($10.09). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 831 ($10.11), with a volume of 361,720 shares.

Murray Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of £862.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,154.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 815.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 844.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,416.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Peter Tait bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £1,800 ($2,190.05). 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

An investment trust founded in 1923 aiming for high and growing income with capital growth.

