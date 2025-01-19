Spirit AeroSystems Completes Acquisition of Fiber Materials Inc.

On January 13, 2025, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. finalized the acquisition of Fiber Materials Inc., marking the completion of the transaction as detailed in a recent 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The agreement, initially disclosed on November 17, 2024, involved Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. (a subsidiary of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings) and Fiber Materials Inc. entering into a Stock Purchase Agreement with Tex-Tech Industries, Inc. The acquisition saw Tex-Tech Industries purchasing all outstanding equity interests in Fiber Materials Inc. from Spirit AeroSystems.
The transaction was confirmed to be valued at $165,000,000 in cash, subject to specific adjustments outlined in the agreement. Spirit AeroSystems signified that the completion took place on January 13, 2025.
The acquisition of Fiber Materials Inc. aligns with Spirit AeroSystems’ strategic growth initiatives, positioning the company for potential expansion and enhanced capabilities within the aerospace industry. With this development, Spirit AeroSystems strengthens its footprint in the market and diversifies its portfolio of offerings.
Following the acknowledgment of the completed transaction, the company emphasized its commitment to pursuing growth opportunities, potentially leveraging the acquisition to drive innovation and competitiveness in the aerospace sector.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., based in Wichita, Kansas, continues its operations with an ever-evolving portfolio, now including Fiber Materials Inc. as a newly acquired entity.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Spirit AeroSystems’s 8K filing here.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.
