YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 12th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

View Our Latest Report on YPF Sociedad Anónima

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 68,068 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $1,293,000. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 184.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 167,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 108,815 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 745,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.