YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.16.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 12th.
YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88.
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.
