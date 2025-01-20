Best Casino Stocks To Watch Today – January 20th

Flutter Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, and DraftKings are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from operating casinos and other gaming facilities. These stocks are influenced by factors such as gambling trends, regulatory changes, and overall economic conditions that impact the gaming industry. Investors interested in casino stocks should consider the specific market dynamics and risks associated with the gambling sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,112. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $174.03 and a 12-month high of $284.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.43.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN traded up $2.17 on Monday, reaching $84.67. 3,331,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,007. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day moving average is $86.95. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.77.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,138,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,983,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of -44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

