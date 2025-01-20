Iofina (LON:IOF) Trading Up 10.3% – Still a Buy?

Iofina plc (LON:IOF – Get Free Report) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.67 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.40 ($0.26). Approximately 1,764,656 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 492% from the average daily volume of 297,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.40 ($0.24).

Iofina Stock Up 10.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £41.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2,140.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Iofina Company Profile

Iofina plc is a vertically integrated company that specialises in the production of Iodine and the manufacturing of specialty chemical products and derivatives. Iofina is the second largest producer of iodine in North America and operates the manufacturing entities, Iofina Resources, and Iofina Chemical.

