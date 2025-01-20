Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.35 ($0.20), with a volume of 72500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.15 ($0.20).

Tetragon Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £13.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.73.

Tetragon Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Tetragon Financial’s payout ratio is 2,875.82%.

Tetragon Financial Company Profile

Tetragon is a Guernsey closed-ended investment company. Its non-voting shares are listed on Euronext in Amsterdam, a regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam N.V., and also traded on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Our investment manager is Tetragon Financial Management LP.

