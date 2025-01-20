Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Follow Today – January 20th

Salesforce, Accenture, and QUALCOMM are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to publicly traded companies that leverage artificial intelligence technology to enhance their products or services, improve operational efficiency, or create new revenue streams. Investors may consider these stocks as potential opportunities for growth and innovation within the AI sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

NYSE CRM traded up $4.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $324.77. 6,283,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,853. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.31 and a 200 day moving average of $292.02. The company has a market cap of $310.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $352.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,061,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $220.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.93.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.56. 8,063,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,526,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $139.26 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.57.

