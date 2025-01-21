ARS Investment Partners LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 63.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 51,547 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 135.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 43.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

KD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Kyndryl from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of KD stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

