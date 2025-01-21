Interesting Cybersecurity Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – January 20th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks refer to publicly traded companies that primarily focus on providing products and services related to protecting computer systems, networks, and data from cyber threats such as hacking, malware, and data breaches. These companies often offer software solutions, hardware products, and consulting services to help organizations enhance their cybersecurity defenses and mitigate potential risks. Investors may look to cybersecurity stocks as a way to capitalize on the increasing importance of cybersecurity in an increasingly digital world. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.09 on Monday, reaching $196.00. 27,621,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,105,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $130.66 and a 52 week high of $201.42.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD stock traded down $6.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $357.00. 5,025,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,549. The company has a 50-day moving average of $355.86 and a 200-day moving average of $311.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 700.01, a P/E/G ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,495,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,521,766. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.67.

