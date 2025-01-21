Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 159,149 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 57,770 shares.The stock last traded at $47.46 and had previously closed at $47.48.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $852.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. KKM Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

