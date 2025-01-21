John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 129,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the previous session’s volume of 29,519 shares.The stock last traded at $72.16 and had previously closed at $71.52.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $979.12 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.