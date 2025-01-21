Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,827,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,816,898,000 after purchasing an additional 83,997 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,389,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,981,088,000 after purchasing an additional 209,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,074,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,797,437,000 after buying an additional 240,306 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,942,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $902,714,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 60,592.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $911,433,000 after buying an additional 1,556,609 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT opened at $490.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.03.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

