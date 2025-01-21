Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 536 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $103.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

