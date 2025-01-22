Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.44 and last traded at $34.41, with a volume of 168459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 271,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 42,316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

