James Lesser Buys 133,129 Shares of Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) Stock

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) insider James Lesser purchased 133,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £19,969.35 ($24,620.08).

Mineral & Financial Investments Price Performance

Shares of MAFL stock traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 15.85 ($0.20). The company had a trading volume of 28,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,722. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 9.30 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 16 ($0.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a current ratio of 41.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Mineral & Financial Investments alerts:

Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 5.40 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Mineral & Financial Investments had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 62.87%.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.