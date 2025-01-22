Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Purchases £11,600 in Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) insider Justin Lockwood purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £11,600 ($14,301.57).
Marshalls Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of LON MSLH opened at GBX 241.50 ($2.98) on Wednesday. Marshalls plc has a 52-week low of GBX 231.50 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 366 ($4.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 297.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 321.95. The stock has a market cap of £610.68 million, a PE ratio of 3,018.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.
