Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYCR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 1,234.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 370,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343,194 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,615,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 465,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 313,851 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 1,047.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 321,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,664,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 192,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYCR. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.47.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

