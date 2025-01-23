Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.78, but opened at $20.25. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 9,045 shares traded.

Cadeler A/S Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadeler A/S will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadeler A/S

About Cadeler A/S

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 19.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cadeler A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 219,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in Cadeler A/S by 71.6% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 246,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 102,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.