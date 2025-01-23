Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.78, but opened at $20.25. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 9,045 shares traded.
Cadeler A/S Trading Up 1.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.
Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadeler A/S will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cadeler A/S
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.
