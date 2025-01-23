iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 337,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 467,696 shares.The stock last traded at $54.58 and had previously closed at $54.23.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
