iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 337,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 467,696 shares.The stock last traded at $54.58 and had previously closed at $54.23.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.849 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,625 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,875,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,109,000 after acquiring an additional 40,418 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 89.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,696,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,346,000 after acquiring an additional 799,958 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,354,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,780,000 after acquiring an additional 125,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 538,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,167,000 after acquiring an additional 40,620 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

